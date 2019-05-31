Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,844 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the April 15th total of 1,031,982 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,999 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of MLPA opened at $8.63 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $10.26.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.1815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%.
