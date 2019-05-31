Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,844 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the April 15th total of 1,031,982 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,999 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of MLPA opened at $8.63 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.1815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

