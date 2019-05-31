GigCapital2 (GIX.U) to Raise $130 Million in IPO

GigCapital2 (GIX.U) plans to raise $130 million in an IPO on Tuesday, June 4th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 13,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

GigCapital2 has a market-cap of $168 million.

EarlyBirdCapital and Northland Capital Markets acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Odeon Capital Group was co-manager.

GigCapital2 provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Although we may pursue our initial business combination in any business, industry or geographic location, we currently intend to focus on opportunities to capitalize on the ability of our management team, particularly our executive officers, to identify, acquire and operate a business in the technology, media and telecommunications (“TMT”) industry. “.

GigCapital2 was founded in 2019 and has 2 employees. The company is located at 2479 E. Bayshore Rd., Suite 200, Palo Alto, CA 94303, US and can be reached via phone at (650) 276-7040.

