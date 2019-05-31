GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Versum Materials Inc (VSM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSM. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Versum Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,340,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 2,706.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,206,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Versum Materials in the fourth quarter worth $29,949,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 858.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,173,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,764,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,800,000 after acquiring an additional 710,352 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSM stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 2.06. Versum Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $52.58.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.56 million. Versum Materials had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 109.04%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Versum Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VSM shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Versum Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Versum Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

