Getty Realty (GTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Getty Realty stock opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.59. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $33.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1,320.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 174,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 162,407 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 52,089 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 40,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

