Genetic Technologies (GENE) Shares Down 8.7%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) dropped 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 2,396,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 657,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genetic Technologies stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Genetic Technologies comprises 0.1% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alpine Group USVI LLC owned about 0.18% of Genetic Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

