General Motors (GM) Position Raised by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in General Motors were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,849,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,260,923,000 after buying an additional 2,699,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,427,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,095,158,000 after buying an additional 5,215,771 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 62,412,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,087,691,000 after buying an additional 2,510,439 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,701.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,064,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 32,848,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $754,274,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $339,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

NYSE GM opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

