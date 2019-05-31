Galliford Try’s (GFRD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 830 ($10.85) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 865 ($11.30).

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GFRD. Peel Hunt downgraded Galliford Try to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on Galliford Try from GBX 1,140 ($14.90) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Numis Securities upgraded Galliford Try to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 868 ($11.34).

Shares of LON:GFRD opened at GBX 601.50 ($7.86) on Tuesday. Galliford Try has a one year low of GBX 499.60 ($6.53) and a one year high of GBX 1,117 ($14.60). The firm has a market cap of $665.58 million and a PE ratio of 5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

