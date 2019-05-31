FY2019 Earnings Estimate for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

NYSE:FR opened at $34.56 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 760,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,937,000 after buying an additional 159,415 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 135,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 85,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,681,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,605,000 after buying an additional 215,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,254,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,683,000 after buying an additional 285,074 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,154,000 after buying an additional 157,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $510,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,713,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.