Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,282,386,000 after buying an additional 1,094,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,035,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,753,662,000 after buying an additional 6,347,718 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,219,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,563,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,055,120,000 after buying an additional 1,293,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,810,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,044,569,000 after buying an additional 849,182 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.86 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.07.

UTX stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $18.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.02%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,418 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $178,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/foundry-partners-llc-boosts-holdings-in-united-technologies-co-utx.html.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.