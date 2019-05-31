Fosun International Ltd Purchases New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 39,495.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,990,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

CHKP stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $95.67 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $471.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.16 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

