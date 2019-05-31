Fosun International Ltd Buys New Holdings in Allergan plc (AGN)

Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,122,000 after purchasing an additional 214,955 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allergan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Allergan from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allergan from $181.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allergan in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

In other Allergan news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 1,760 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.67 per share, with a total value of $252,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGN opened at $122.42 on Friday. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. Allergan had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/fosun-international-ltd-buys-new-holdings-in-allergan-plc-agn.html.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.