Fosun International Ltd Buys New Holdings in Allergan plc (AGN)

Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,122,000 after purchasing an additional 214,955 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Allergan from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allergan from $181.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allergan in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.
NYSE AGN opened at $122.42 on Friday. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.
Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. Allergan had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.
Allergan Company Profile
Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.
