Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,127,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,013,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,210,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,642 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 23.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,732,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,228 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,867,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 698,716 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 112,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $388.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.15. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.