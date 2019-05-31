Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $2.29 Million Position in VF Corp (VFC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in VF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VF news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $4,373,501.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201,972 shares in the company, valued at $17,016,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. VF had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.10%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. VF’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 target price on VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on VF from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

