Foot Locker, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – B. Riley lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Foot Locker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s FY2021 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.26.

NYSE:FL opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

Foot Locker declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the athletic footwear retailer to reacquire up to 17.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,030 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in Foot Locker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,914 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

