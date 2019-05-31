Flex (FLEX) Shares Gap Down to $9.28

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $9.28. Flex shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 8882521 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLEX. BidaskClub downgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flex by 646.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Flex by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

