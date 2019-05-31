First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Avista Corp (AVA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 34.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 715,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,100 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Avista were worth $29,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 1,179.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVA opened at $41.34 on Friday. Avista Corp has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.31). Avista had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.46%.

In other Avista news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $83,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $54,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,828.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,905 shares of company stock worth $327,788. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

