First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Shares Bought by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 49.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,972 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S&CO Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in First Solar by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Solar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 36,789 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $59.64 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.52). First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 33,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,002,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,150,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 20,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,209,467.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,494.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,145 shares of company stock worth $6,652,307. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. BidaskClub cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Solar to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of First Solar to $66.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

