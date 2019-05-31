First Merchants Corp Has $1.63 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CVS Health by 6,858.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,954,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,090,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,254,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,572,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,076,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,604 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.15. The company has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,538.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on CVS Health to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

