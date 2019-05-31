First Data Corp (FDC) Receives $24.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.42.

FDC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut First Data from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.03 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut First Data from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on First Data to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of First Data in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut First Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

Get First Data alerts:

In related news, insider Ivo M. Distelbrink sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $507,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,531.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Charron sold 74,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $1,911,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,092,204.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,384 shares of company stock worth $9,835,135 over the last quarter. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDC. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in First Data in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Data in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Data by 116.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in First Data in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in First Data by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

First Data stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,275. First Data has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.21.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Data will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.