Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 658 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $188,005,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,425,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,489 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9,730.5% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 836,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after acquiring an additional 828,165 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,754,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,047,000 after acquiring an additional 670,501 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,474,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,103,841,000 after acquiring an additional 509,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $111.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $96.99 and a 1 year high of $134.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $48,938.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.19.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

