Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.54 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.10.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $119.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $121.86. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexandar Navab, Jr. purchased 5,075 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.22 per share, for a total transaction of $544,141.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,821,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,707,274,000 after purchasing an additional 261,868 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.