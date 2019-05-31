Fibrocell Science (FCSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,781,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 311% from the previous session’s volume of 676,373 shares.The stock last traded at $2.07 and had previously closed at $1.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fibrocell Science from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Fibrocell Science in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $19.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Fibrocell Science Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fibrocell Science by 22.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 99,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fibrocell Science by 92.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 25,440 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fibrocell Science by 90.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fibrocell Science during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC)

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

