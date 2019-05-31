Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Trading Up 0.3%

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.31. Approximately 41,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 785,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,138.12% and a negative return on equity of 54.30%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider J Scott Wolchko sold 14,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $277,668.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 389,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,661.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,376 shares of company stock worth $979,727. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 33,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

