Farmers National Bank Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $74.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

