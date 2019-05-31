F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. F.N.B. reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,684. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,783,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,851,000 after purchasing an additional 488,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 26.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,773,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,240 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 12.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,957,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 789,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,483,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,527,000 after purchasing an additional 99,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. 15,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,875. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

