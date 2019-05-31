Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Holdings Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,747,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,581 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.2% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $391,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,019,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,019,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,022,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,872,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,568 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,342,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,729,678,000 after purchasing an additional 216,323 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,020,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,192,036,000 after purchasing an additional 284,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $79.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

XOM opened at $71.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

