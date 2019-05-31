Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Expeditors' measures to reward shareholders thorugh dividends and share buybacks are encouraging. Notably, this May, the company announced an 11.1% hike in semi-annual cash dividend to 50 cents per share. Also, during the first quarter of 2019, the company repurchased 0.6 million shares at an average price of $75.4 per share. The company's sound balance sheet is another positive. Additionally, the global airfreight forwarding market offers significant commercial potential in the long term. However, given the compay's exposure to China, the trade tensions between the former and the United States is a major cause for concern. Softness in airfreight tonnage volumes in the first quarter is also worrisome. Further high operating expenses might affect bottom-line growth. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry so far in 2019.”

EXPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Expeditors International of Washington from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 price target on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.71.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $70.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.82. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 9,109 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $685,452.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,944.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 1,960 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $151,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,452.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,949. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

