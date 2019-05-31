EXMR Price Reaches $0.0196 on Major Exchanges (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 31st. EXMR has a market cap of $232,305.00 and approximately $3,998.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EXMR has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 888.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,853,858 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

