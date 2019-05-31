Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 359 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,039 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,328,292,000 after purchasing an additional 158,722 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20,897.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,652,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,492,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,862,398,000 after purchasing an additional 736,711 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,452,240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,314,386,000 after purchasing an additional 67,206 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,230,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after purchasing an additional 202,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $965,208.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,932,998.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $475,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $2,004,576. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Nomura began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $225.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.68.

Shares of COST stock opened at $241.54 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $251.01. The stock has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.07%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

