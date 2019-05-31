Euroseas’ (ESEA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $1.30 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of ESEA opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Euroseas had a net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Euroseas will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

