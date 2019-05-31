Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s current price.

ESPR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

ESPR stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.11. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $60.99.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, Director Roger S. Newton sold 25,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,251,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,469,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,494,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,522,964 shares in the company, valued at $175,760,673.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,155,550 and sold 48,329 shares worth $2,280,206. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,392,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,067,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 561.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

