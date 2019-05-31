Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Short Interest Update

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,716,379 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the April 15th total of 4,841,925 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,416,048 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, insider Thomas F. Karam purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.47 per share, with a total value of $5,117,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret K. Dorman purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 271,992 shares of company stock worth $5,563,886 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,060,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,974,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,629,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,385,000 after buying an additional 1,065,117 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,657,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,908,000.

NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $20.24 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $389.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.10 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

