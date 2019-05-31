EOG Resources (EOG) Upgraded at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has $109.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.84.

EOG Resources stock opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $113,114.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,566 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

