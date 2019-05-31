Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $69.17 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $69,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,058. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $134.87 and a 52-week high of $205.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. American Tower had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.06%.

In other American Tower news, EVP William H. Hess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $3,739,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244,430.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total transaction of $8,759,839.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,801,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,448 shares of company stock worth $41,684,822 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.44.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

