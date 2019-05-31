Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $128.64 Million Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,282,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,205 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $128,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.31. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,541. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $100.29.
