Endo International PLC (ENDP) Position Raised by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Endo International were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter worth $139,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Endo International by 94.7% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Endo International by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Endo International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENDP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Swann downgraded Endo International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Svb Leerink downgraded Endo International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $5.18 on Friday. Endo International PLC has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.31 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 199.18% and a negative net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endo International PLC will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Endo International PLC (ENDP) Position Raised by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/endo-international-plc-endp-position-raised-by-piedmont-investment-advisors-inc.html.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL).

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.