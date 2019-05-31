Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Position Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 318.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Citigroup upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.53.

NYSE EMR opened at $61.20 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

