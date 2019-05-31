e-Gulden 24-Hour Volume Reaches $16.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0758 or 0.00000890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.29 million and $16.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.35 or 0.01318658 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001512 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00064890 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003917 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,886,416 coins and its circulating supply is 17,063,794 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

