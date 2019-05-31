Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,768 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $53,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 6,312.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,073,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,048 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $74.18 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a twelve month low of $61.69 and a twelve month high of $77.50. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $319.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

DNKN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on Dunkin Brands Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.05.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $366,756.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,149.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Murphy sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $746,119.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,965.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,689. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/dunkin-brands-group-inc-dnkn-stake-increased-by-geode-capital-management-llc.html.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.