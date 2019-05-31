Dropil Reaches Market Cap of $16.50 Million (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, Dropil has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Dropil token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and IDAX. Dropil has a total market cap of $16.50 million and approximately $954,172.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016461 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011743 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002505 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006759 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003646 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007810 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dropil is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,716,431,252 tokens. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dropil is dropil.com . The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil

Dropil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

