Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DSM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.96. 68,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,304. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $8.03.

About Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

