Dragonchain Price Tops $0.0853 on Major Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $20.35 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00001014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00379512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.91 or 0.02220202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00154598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004093 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain launched on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, LATOKEN, Tidex, IDEX, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

