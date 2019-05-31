Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (RDY) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 12.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of RDY opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $42.82.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.46 million. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Equities analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

