DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.26.

DWDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DowDuPont to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on DowDuPont to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DWDP. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in DowDuPont by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DowDuPont by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,629,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DowDuPont by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,754,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DowDuPont by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,001,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,041,000 after purchasing an additional 659,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DowDuPont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

DWDP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.17. 14,305,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,914,969. DowDuPont has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

DowDuPont’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Saturday, June 1st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 31st.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $19.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DowDuPont will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.