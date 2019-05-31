Dollar General (DG) PT Raised to $138.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DG. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America set a $133.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.95.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG opened at $127.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $86.87 and a twelve month high of $126.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 16,636 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $1,990,331.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,495.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 78,987 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $9,303,088.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,255 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Dollar General by 5.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 107.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.