Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 55,778 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (COHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coherent were worth $31,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Coherent by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Coherent by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,607,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Coherent from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.58. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $192.37.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $372.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.11 million. Coherent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

