Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DICK’S Sporting has underperformed the industry year to date. While the top line beat estimates and bottom line were in line in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018, a calendar shift in fiscal 2018 and an extra week in fiscal 2017 led earnings and sales to decline year over year. Further, it expects the strained margins witnessed in the fourth quarter to continue in fiscal 2019. Nevertheless, the company boasts a positive earnings surprise trend, with a beat in five of the trailing six quarters. Strength in the company's core business and double-digit growth in e-commerce and private brand sales have been aiding quarterly results. Further, management expects delivering positive comps, starting from second-quarter fiscal 2019, driven by the execution of the growth strategies and subsiding of hunt and electronics business-related headwinds.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,913,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,015,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,743 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

