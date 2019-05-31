Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Holdings Raised by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,652,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after buying an additional 18,306 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 287.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jennifer Soliman sold 350 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $36,543.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,971.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total transaction of $560,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,137,063.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,058 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FANG opened at $100.35 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital set a $165.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.09.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

