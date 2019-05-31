DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) CFO Sells $1,055,562.30 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.95, for a total transaction of $1,055,562.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Quentin S. Blackford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Quentin S. Blackford sold 5,358 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.79, for a total transaction of $765,068.82.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $121.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 7.18. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $86.55 and a one year high of $156.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.10 and a beta of 0.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. DexCom had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 230.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1,493.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,239,000 after purchasing an additional 651,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 45,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

