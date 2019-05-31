Devon Energy Corp (DVN) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Forecasts

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Equities researchers at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued on Monday, May 27th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Ifs Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.05.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 96,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

